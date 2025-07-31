Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stock Position in Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,804 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.23% of Trivago N.V. ADS worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

