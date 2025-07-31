Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $966.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 39.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

