Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16,036.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 326.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $412.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $72,335.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,964 shares in the company, valued at $100,769.08. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $28,585.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,592.08. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $658,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

