Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $637.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.37. The stock has a market cap of $642.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $641.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

