Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 32,172 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

