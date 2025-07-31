Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.34 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

