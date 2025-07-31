Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.70 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,331 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

