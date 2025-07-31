Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 123,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.7%

ATEN stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

