Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 15,800 Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:TOL opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.