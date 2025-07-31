Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 450,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after purchasing an additional 230,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 660.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Century Communities by 806.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 113,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 10,656.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.