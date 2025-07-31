Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $412,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

