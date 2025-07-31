BCE (BCE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.950 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BCE has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BCE stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.