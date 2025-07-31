BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $87,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,310.54. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock worth $749,536. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRBR opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

