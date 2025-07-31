BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 695.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $114,185,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $54.95 on Thursday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $87,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,578 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,310.54. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock worth $749,536. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

