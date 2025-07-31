Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – July 28th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Salesforce, and Arista Networks are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or integrate AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing tools, computer vision systems and robotics. These firms can range from chipmakers supplying specialized hardware for AI computations to software and cloud-service providers offering AI-driven solutions. Investing in AI stocks lets shareholders tap into the growth potential (and attendant risks) of the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.63. 36,363,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,108,625. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $13.83 on Monday, hitting $982.62. 620,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,000.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.85. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.66. 2,963,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day moving average is $283.68. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,308. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65.

