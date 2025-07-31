Best Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 28th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, IREN, Cleanspark, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, and Cipher Mining are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, trading platforms, or holding large Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price swings and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem without owning the coin directly. However, they remain subject to both crypto-market volatility and company-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,995,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,568,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 6.53. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,694,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,548,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.49. 14,064,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,579,178. IREN has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of Cleanspark stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.90. 7,378,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,822,281. Cleanspark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 4.23.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.05. 11,135,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,331,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.11. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,352,197. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of CIFR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 8,512,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,077,695. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

