Best Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – July 29th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and Carlyle Group are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use digital technology to provide financial services—such as payments, lending, investing, or insurance—often more efficiently or accessibly than traditional banks. Investors in fintech stocks seek exposure to firms driving innovation in areas like mobile banking, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain, and digital wallets. These companies can offer high growth potential but may also carry increased regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $20.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,374.30. 164,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,720. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,579.78 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,471.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,212.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,168,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,500. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,877. Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

