Best Fitness Stocks To Watch Now – July 29th

Apple, PDD, and lululemon athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies operating in the health and wellness sector—ranging from gym chains and fitness-equipment manufacturers to athletic-apparel brands and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to consumer spending on exercise, technological advances in fitness tracking, and the broader trend toward healthier lifestyles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.27. 48,610,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,565,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.22. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.42. 7,535,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,186. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $213.88 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.86.

