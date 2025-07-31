Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – July 29th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Starbucks, and Walmart are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the assortment and quantities of food, beverages, and household items that a grocery retailer keeps on hand for sale. These stocks include perishable goods (like fresh produce, dairy, and meat) and nonperishable items (such as canned foods, cereals, and cleaning supplies). Proper management of grocery stocks balances customer demand, shelf life, and storage capacity to minimize waste and ensure product availability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,966,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,315,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $935.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,098. The firm has a market cap of $414.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $990.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.48. 1,976,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. 7,671,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,629. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. 6,730,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,185,598. The company has a market cap of $781.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Featured Stories