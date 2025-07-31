Best Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – July 29th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, Celestica, Vertiv, and Oracle are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, operate, and maintain essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, airports, power plants, water treatment facilities and telecommunications networks. Because these businesses often rely on long‐term contracts or regulated tariffs, they tend to generate stable cash flows and pay consistent dividends. Investors typically view infrastructure stocks as a defensive, income-oriented asset class with lower volatility than the broader equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,087,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,644,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.09.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,427,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,034,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $296.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,455,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,962,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $302.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.29. 7,714,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Celestica stock traded up $27.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.94. 12,848,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,936. Celestica has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,221,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,930. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,491,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,176. The company has a market cap of $699.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $253.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

