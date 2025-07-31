Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – July 29th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, American Tower, CBRE Group, and Charles Schwab are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-producing properties. These companies include real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers and property management firms. Buying real estate stocks lets investors gain exposure to property markets with the liquidity of the stock market and potential dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,722,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,008,215. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. 6,653,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,502. The company has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,211. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.85. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $12.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,357. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 4,680,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,214,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

