BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $10.83 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

