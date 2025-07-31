BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

