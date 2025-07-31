Brokerages Set Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Target Price at $26.83

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.
SGMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading upped their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMT
Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance
SGMT stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.35.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sagimet Biosciences
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sagimet Biosciences
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.