Brokerages Set Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Target Price at $26.83

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SGMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading upped their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $75,569.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,325.68. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $597,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,161.86. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,535 shares of company stock worth $771,805. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

SGMT stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.35.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

