Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
BBU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th.
Shares of BBU stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
