Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,552.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

