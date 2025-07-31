C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. On average, analysts expect C4 Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCCC opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.94. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 957.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

