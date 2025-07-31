Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,991,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,447,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,891 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,057,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $76.95.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

