Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – July 28th

Incannex Healthcare, Tilray Brands, Indivior, Turning Point Brands, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or sale of marijuana and hemp-derived products. They trade on stock exchanges, allowing investors to gain exposure to the legal cannabis market’s growth potential. Their share prices can be especially volatile, responding to regulatory developments, crop yields and changing consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Incannex Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 56,201,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,085,227. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. 17,092,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,552,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray Brands has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $700.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. 468,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,895. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.32.

