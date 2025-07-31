Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 687.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.15% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,047 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,652,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,304,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

