Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $97.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.