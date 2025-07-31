Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 504.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

