Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.03% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 890,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

