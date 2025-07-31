Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.48% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.0%

TSLX stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.