Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.08 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,497 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $799.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

