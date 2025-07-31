Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.17 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.35% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

