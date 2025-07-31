Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.02 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.52% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $151.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.65.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.