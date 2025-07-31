Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.21 Million Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 343.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 85.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

