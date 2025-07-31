Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,997 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

GIGB stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

