Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $131.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

