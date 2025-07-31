Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.30% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,256,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 251,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

