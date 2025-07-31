Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

