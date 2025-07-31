Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 17,427 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 8.2%

BATS:PJUL opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

