Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 45,875 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $117.12.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

