Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 17,553 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.03% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $248.34 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.21 and a fifty-two week high of $340.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.89 and its 200 day moving average is $245.80. The stock has a market cap of $993.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

