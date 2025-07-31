Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 193,418 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

