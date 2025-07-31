Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,089 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.