Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,008,000 after buying an additional 120,018 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average is $229.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

