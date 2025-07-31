Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – July 28th

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and RBB Bancorp are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated or headquartered in mainland China, primarily listed as A shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. They also include overseas listings such as H shares in Hong Kong and American Depositary Receipts on U.S. exchanges. These stocks offer investors a way to participate in China’s economic growth but come with unique considerations like regulatory changes, currency fluctuations and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $28.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.48.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,276.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,193.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 364,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 2,550,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

RGC stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 259,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626,464. Regencell Bioscience has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $83.60.

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

RBB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. 108,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.05.

