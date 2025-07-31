Choreo LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLN. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLN opened at $16.58 on Thursday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

